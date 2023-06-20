Shehu Sani identifies two ‘great achievements’ of former IGP, Baba

A human rights activist, Shehu Sani, has identified two achievements of the immediate past Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, that should be appreciated.

In a tweet on his official handle, the former lawmaker hailed Baba, who was removed on Monday by President Bola Tinubu, for professionalism, civility and impartiality of the Nigeria Police during the last general elections.

According to him, for the first time in the history of the country, the police were not accused of involvement in election rigging.

Sani also lauded the former IGP for his “commitment to the payment of compensation to the families of the police who died in active service.”

The tweet reads partly, “Personally, I appreciate these two achievements of the former IG of Police, Alkali; the professionalism, civility and impartiality of the police during the 2023 general elections.

“For the first time in our political history, the police were not seriously accused of partaking in election rigging. This is a great achievement. I wish him well”.