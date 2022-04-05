Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid Speaks Again After Sack

Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid has spoken again after the news of his sack by Abuja mosque went viral.

He said:

“My sack is a reflection of how Nigeria is today. Many people are hiding under the cover of religion to perpetrate all manner unwholesome acts.

“Such people would stop at nothing to take away people like me, who are pro-masses and bold enough to speak the truth to power always on behalf of voiceless Nigerians.

“This is the price we pay for aligning with the people and identifying with their sufferings.

“By the Grace of Almighty Allah, I will be leading my new congregation this Friday, because as cleric we need a platform for operation.

“There’s a Jum’mat mosque we built behind the CBN Quarters, in Abuja; I will now be leading the congregation there.”