    Shettima reveals two decisions Tinubu will make when he becomes president

    Politics

    The vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, has said removing petrol subsidy and removing multiple exchange rate systems are two challenges that will pose an initial challenge to the incoming administration.

    Vice President Elect Kashim Shettima
    Vice President Elect Kashim Shettima

    Shettima stated this while speaking at the public lecture and Juma’at prayer on Friday held at the National Mosque in Abuja.

    He warned that the take-off point of Bola Tinubu’s administration might be rough.

    “Be rest assured that in the fullness of time, Nigeria will pay glowing tributes to us. The starting point might not be rosy, let me be very honest with you.

    “Oil subsidy is an albatross on our neck, the multiple exchange rate system is a drain on the national economy.

    “There are certain decisions the president-elect will take, but in the fullness of time, Nigerians will not only appreciate, but also celebrate us,” Shettima said.

