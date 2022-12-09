Shiloh: Oyedepo failed to endorse Peter Obi – Adeyanju mocks LP presidential candidate

A popular socio-political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has mocked the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for attending the Living Faith Church’s annual programme.

Adeyanju said the Living Faith church founder, David Oyedepo, failed to endorse Obi during the Shiloh programme openly.

The Vice President of the church, David Abioye, had introduced the former Anambra State governor during the Shiloh programme on Thursday night.

A large shout and ovation by the church members received Obi’s introduction.

Reacting, Adeyanju said Nigerians should fear politicians who mix politics with pleasure.

In a tweet, the popular activist wrote: “Obi brought his 2023 politics to Shiloh but failed to get an open endorsement from Bishop Oyedepo. I personally fear politicians that try to mix politics and religion together.

“Nigerians are in love with corrupt thieving politicians that is why they are supporting the 3 leading thieves. There are better options on the ballot for February.”