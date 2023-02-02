Simisola Gold Tried To Take Advantage Of The Scarcity Of New Naira Notes – ICPC

Operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC has arrested Nollywood actress, Simisola Gold for selling new naira notes on social media. This was recently revealed via a statement signed by ICPC’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the movie star was arrested following an intelligence report which led the anti-corruption agency to find and promptly arrest her.

He added that the actress seized the opportunity of the scarcity of the new naira notes to openly market the new notes, and that is against the law.

His words, “Oluwadarasimi Emma, a social media ‘serial entrepreneur’ who deals in skincare, sales of fuel, facilitation of foreign travels through visa acquisitions, and other businesses, seized the opportunity of the scarcity of the new naira notes to openly market the new notes. It is believed she is in collusion with key elements in the financial services sector diverting the newly released notes away from banking halls and payment channels into a ‘black market.”

WOW.