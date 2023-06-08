Sina Rambo And I Are Officially Divorced – Heidi

Popular singer, Sina Rambo’s estranged wife, Heidi has come out to say that they are officially divorced. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she is very willing to give out her diamond wedding bands since she is now divorced, so any of her followers who is set to be a bride should reach out.

Heidi added that she is only willing to give the bands out to someone getting married soon.

Her words, “This is my wedding ring and since I am now officially divorced, I want to give it out to someone who is getting married soon. So if you are getting married anytime soon coz it is actually diamonds and it is actually really cute and you need a nice ring.”

WOW.