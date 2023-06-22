Sir Alex Ferguson Has A Heart Of Gold – Graeme Souness

Liverpool legend, Graeme Souness has come out to say that Sir Alex Ferguson has a heart of gold. This is coming after the ex Manchester United manager donated £20,000 towards his fundraiser for Debra UK, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he hopes he does not embarrass SAF by making it public, but he definitely deserves praise for donating £20,000 after quizzing him on it for half an hour.

Souness added that even if one has to search very well for it, the GOAT manager surely has a heart of gold.

His words, “I hope I don’t embarrass him by saying this, but Alex Ferguson donated £20,000 after he quizzed me on it for half an hour. He’s got a heart of gold, that man. You have to search for it, but it’s there!”