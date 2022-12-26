Social Media Users Are Possesed By An Evil Spirit Nowadays – Mike Bamiloye

Popular pastor, Mike Bamiloye has come out to say that fallen angels have taken over social media. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to him, a lot of ladies and men are now possessed by an evil spirit, and by their social media posts, you shall know them.
His words,
WOW.
