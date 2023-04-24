The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, says President Muhammadu Buhari would have had a better administration if he had listened to the advice given to him about the ‘unfriendly steps’ his administration took.

The group said many people hurt by Buhari’s administration are no longer alive while those alive have wounds that can never heal.

Afenifere says thousands of Nigerians died as a result of avoidable acts that can easily be traced to Buhari’s government.

The pan-Yoruba group said this in a statement in reaction to the president’s apology.

Recently, the president sought forgiveness from Nigerians whose lives have been affected negatively by policies introduced by his administration.

Reacting to this in a statement by its publicity secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere said, “The maxim has it that ‘to err is human, to forgive is divine.’ Without deceiving ourselves, the Nigerian government under the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari certainly ‘hurt’ a lot of people (to use his own word).

“Some of them are even no longer alive. Some who are alive have wounds that can hardly ever heal. Both physical and psycho-social wounds. Because the Almighty created many humans to have large hearts, many whom the President had hurt may forgive him.

“That is for those who are alive. But then, what about thousands who have died as a result of avoidable acts that can easily be traced to the government such as non-provision of security and welfare as clearly enshrined in the Constitution?”

The group added that some of those hurt by Buhari’s administration might be inclined to forgive him if he effects ‘dramatic changes’ within the remaining days he has left in office.

Afenifere further tasked the president to take decisive actions that would permanently halt insecurity in the country and ensure immediate payment of the eight-month salaries of university lecturers.