Some People Still Wish My Two Months Old Daughter Death – Toyin Lawani

Popular celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has come out to celebrate her daughter who turned two months today. She recently had her say via her Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, many actually wished her baby death when she was still in her stomach up until she was born.

He added that some of these people still wish her baby death till now but God keeps proving his mightiness.

Her words, “They still wish you death now that you are here ,

They wished me death while you were in my stomach and said I would die carrying you ,

But God over them , you are here and still overcoming their daily wishes , May God continue to Protect you my child , Happy two months Birthday @kingtinukeleora continue to shine our Love IMOLE.”

