Songwriting Helped Ed Sheeran Cope With My Cancer Diagnosis – Wife

Ed Sheeran’s wife, Cherry Seaborn has come out to share how her husband wrote seven tracks in only four hours in an effort to cope with the devastating news that she had cancer while being pregnant. She recently had her say in a new documentary, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, just a day after knowing the diagnosis of the tumour, Ed Sheeran went down into the basement to let his feelings out through his pen.

Cherry added that it was a normal reaction for the singer because he usually writes a song during intense occurrences.

Her words, “Long story short, I got diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year, which was a massive s**tter, but it made me massively reflect on our mortality.”

“I was saying to Eds, I’d never have agreed to do anything like this before — never, ever, ever — but it made me think this whole year, if I died, what’s people’s perception of me?”

“What am I going to leave behind? It genuinely wasn’t until this year when I was just like, I might die.”

“We had the diagnosis of the tumour and the next day Eds went down into the basement and wrote seven songs in four hours.”

“Some people write a diary and get their emotions out through the pen and, for Eds, if something really intense happens, he’ll go and write a song.”