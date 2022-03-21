South-South Is Pillar Of PDP – Wike Demands Fair Treatment

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says the South-South region of the country is the pillar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Governor, therefore, said the region must be treated with fairness and justice.

Wike made the assertion at the PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom capital, on Monday.

The Governor said the South-South is not only useful when it comes to voting.

According to him “The South-South is the pillar of the PDP. If the South-South is the pillar of the PDP, they must be treated with fairness, justice and equity.

“It is not only when it comes to work, it is not only when it comes to giving votes, that we will all remember that the South-South is the pillar.

“When it also comes in terms of sharing, they should remember that this is the pillar of the party.”

The Governor also called on members of the National Assembly and other party faithful to overlook their differences for the interest of the party.