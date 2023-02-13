    Login
    Subscribe

    South West LP collapses structure into APC

    Politics By Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

    The ambition of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, suffered a setback on Monday after leaders of the party and members in the Southwest moved en masse to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

    Labour Party
    Labour Party

    The LP chieftains who were received into the APC by the National Chairman of SWAGA, Dayo Adeyeye, were led by the Southwest Chairman of the party, Banji Omotosho.

    While vowing to work for the victory of the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the polls, Omotosho said they decided to decamp to APC after realizing that LP is not viable and lacked the clout to win the 2023 elections.

    He maintained that their movement into APC was facilitated by the South West Agenda For Asiwaju Tinubu, SWAGA, 2023, under the leadership of Adeyeye and other members of the group

    See also  Anambra Guber: God Showed Me Advanced Rigging, Ruling Party To Frame Up Candidates — Primate Ayodele

    “The Labor Party presently is a shaky platform for anybody to contest. It is a failure platform for anybody to contest. I don’t know Peter Obi, and I’m less concerned about him than I am about those who are celebrating the Labour Party’s mediocrity within Nigeria.

    “In view of this, we leaders of the Labour Party in the Southwest have decided to leave the party because we have a lot of mediocre there, and what they are looking for is money, they are not ready to serve Nigeria.”

    On his part, Adeyeye assured the decampees will be fully integrated into the party and they will not regret their actions.

    See also  Court Dismisses Suit Against Osun APC Caucus Members

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply