Spain Will Respect Other Nations In Qatar, But Not Fear Them – Koke

Spain midfielder, Koke has come out to say that his country fears no one at the World Cup ahead of a potential quarter-final meeting with Brazil. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if Spain still has maximum respect for all national teams, the nation won’t think about potential quarter-finals opponents with fear.

Koke added that the main motivation now is to win against Japan and worry less about the future.

His words, “Well, we fear no one. We do have maximum respect for all national teams. We do not think about who we will play against in the quarter-final, because, before we are thinking about Japan as we need to win that match, otherwise many things can happen.”

“So our first idea is to win against Japan and afterwards we will see who will come. If Brazil is our rival in the quarter-final, because we have been so lucky to qualify, we will face the match in the best possible way.”