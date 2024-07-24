Spot Ethereum ETFs record a $107 million net inflow on its first day of trading 

The Much-awaited spot Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) started trading yesterday after an eight-month process of approval with the United States SEC led by Gary Gensler.

The Ethereum ETF is a financial product for Ethereum, the second-largest crypto asset after Bitcoin ETFs were launched in January.

Spot Ethereum ETFs performed mildly on their first day of trading pulling in a net inflow of $106.6 million despite a massive outflow on one of the spot Ethereum ETF issuers.

According to Data from Farside investors UK BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) recorded the biggest inflow with $266.5 millions of inflows, followed closely by the Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) with $204 million in net inflows.

The Fidelity Ethereum Fund ETF (FETH) came in third with $71.3 million in inflows.

The total inflow to the fresh spot Ethereum ETFs was enough to cushion a massive outflow that occurred on the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), which saw outflows of $484.9 million on the first day of trading.

The massive outflow in Grayscale’s ETHE was due to its conversion to a spot ETF meaning investors could easily sell their shares.

According to CoinTelegraph Grayscales ETHE was created in 2017 for institutional investors to be able to buy Ethereum but was recently converted to a spot Ether ETF.

James Seyffart a Crypto Analyst with Bloomberg shared his recap of the first day of trading for the newly minted Spot Ethereum ETFs.

“ UPDATE: The first full day of flows for the ETHness stakes is in. The Ethereum ETFs took in $107 million. @BlackRock ‘s $ETHA leads the way with $266.5 million followed by @BitwiseInvest‘s $ETHW with $204 million. Very solid first day”

Grayscale’s Ethereum Mini Trust a makeshift product launched by asset manager Grayscale with lower fees generated $15.2 million in new inflows.

Franklin Templeton’s Franklin Ethereum ETF (EZET) netted $13.2 million, while 21Shares’ Core Ethereum ETF (CETH) saw $7.4 million in inflows.

Spot Ether ETFs generated a total of $1.08 billion in cumulative trading volume on its first day of trading.

What to know

The price of Ethereum was not boosted by the inflows in its ETFs but rather dropped slightly. At the time of report, Ethereum is currently priced at $3,457 witnessing a 1.2% drop in the last 24 hours. The spot Ethereum ETFs are perceived as a bullish factor for the crypto market given the expected inflow into the crypto asset’s financial ecosystem.

The United States SEC approved all registration forms of spot Ethereum ETF issuers on July 22 ahead of trading which commenced on July 23.