State Of The Nation: PDP Governors To Meet In Bayelsa

All is set for the meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State Capital.

InfoStride News exclusively gathered that the meeting is slated for Monday 14th February.

Recall that, the last PDP Governors Forum meeting was held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State last month.

A source told our correspondent that 13 governors are expected to arrive in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Sunday, 13th February.

He said, “as they did in their previous meetings, the governors will review the state of the nation, 2023 general election and party issues”.

Governors expected at the meeting are the host, Douye Diri of Bayelsa state, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Chairman PDP Governors Forum; Samuel Ortom of Benue; Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.

Others arE, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Umar Fintiri of Adamawa; Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Gov. Darius Ishaku, of Taraba and Engr. Seyi Makinde, of Oyo State.