Statue Dedicated To Martin Luther King Is Not Beautiful – Relative

A relative of US civil rights movement leader, Martin Luther King has come out to slam the new $10 million statue dedicated to him and his late wife, Coretta Scott King in Boston, United States. Coretta’s cousin recently claimed that it looks like a p#nis, and fans have been reacting.

The massive bronze piece, titled “The Embrace,” features two sets of arms holding each other, an artistic interpretation of the classic photo of Coretta and hubby Martin Luther King Jr. hugging after he won the Nobel Peace Price in 1964.

According to Seneca Scott, Coretta’s cousin, the mainstream media are only reporting on the statue like it is beautiful because that is what they were told to say, because it is clearly very disrespectful to the deceased.

Her words, “The mainstream media … was reporting on it like it was all beautiful, ’cause they were told they had to say that.”

“But then when it came out, a little boy pointed out — ‘That’s a penis!’ and everyone was like, ‘Yo, that’s a big old dong, man.”

“If you had showed that statute to anyone in the ’hood, they’d have been like, ‘No, absolutely not.’”

WOW.