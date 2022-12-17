Stephen Twitch Boss Left A Suicide Note – Wife

Stephen Twitch Boss left a suicide note before he killed himself at the age of 40, reports have said. His wife, Allison Holker reported to the LAPD station on Tuesday that the TV personality had left the house without his car, which was very unlikely of him before authorities received a call from an L.A. hotel to confirm he is lifeless.

TMZ is now reporting that the deceased left a suicide note highlighting the challenges he faced in the past, and the note was left at the scene of his suicide.

TMZ added, “It was an ambiguous reference to his past challenges. It’s unclear exactly what he was referring to in the note.”

