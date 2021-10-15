Sterling And Mahrez Don’t Play All The Time, Riyad Doesn’t Complain – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say he is shocked that Raheem Sterling has left his future open at the club. He recently revealed that he honestly cannot offer the England international any assurances on game time.

According to him, he just hopes Raheem will be an important player for his team this season because he is still under contract at the club.

Pep added that everyone knows that Riyad Mahrez doesn’t play all the time as well, but he doesn’t complain.

His words, “I didn’t know it. I didn’t think the club knew.”

“Raheem is our player, hopefully he will be an incredibly important player for us. I don’t know if he wants to play more. Riyad [Mahrez] doesn’t play and he doesn’t complain, Joao [Cancelo] too.”

“I cannot assure them, I cannot assure how many minutes each one plays. Always they have to speak on the pitch. Not Raheem, all of them. They know they are going to play minutes, all of them are involved. What I want from Raheem and everyone is they have to be satisfied to be here and delighted to be here.”

“If that’s not the case he has to take the best decision for his family. I was a player, I understand completely, I wanted to play. All of them want to play every game but I cannot assure them.”

“They have to improve every training session and be there on the pitch.”