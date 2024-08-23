Sterling Is A Chelsea Player, No Talks Of A Return To Manchester City – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to respond to claims he could bring Raheem Sterling back to the Etihad Stadium. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Sterling is a Chelsea player at the moment, and even if he still feels so attached to a player that once played under him, he prefers to not speak about footballers who ply their trade at other clubs.

Pep added that he wishes Raheem all the best with his football career whether he remains in England or not.

His words, “He’s a Chelsea player, absolutely. I feel so attached to the time we lived together with Raheem [Sterling], and Enzo [Maresca]. So I just wish him all the best, but he’s of course, a Chelsea player.”

On potential new signings this summer, “I don’t know. I don’t think so. I don’t know what’s going to happen, maybe something happens in terms of injuries – hopefully not – or the market provides something unexpected that financially suits, or tactically. Right now I don’t think so.”

WOW.

