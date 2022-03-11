Stop Blaming Women If They Become A Shadow Of Themselves After Marriage – Laurie Idahosa

Pastor Laurie Idahosa has come out to advise married men whose wives change after marriage. She recently had her say while speaking to her congregation, and the world has been reacting.

According to her, if any wife no longer looks as good after marriage, her husband might be one of the reasons for the change.

Laurie added that we often blame the woman for the decline in her self image, poise, confidence, but the fault lies elsewhere sometimes.

Her words, “This response is everything! Too often, we blame the woman for the decline in her self image, poise, confidence, etc… Everything stems from somewhere. So, if your wife is a shadow of her former self, consider her stressors. You may be one of them.”

