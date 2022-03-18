    Login
    Stop Every War Once And For All – Mourinho

    Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has come out to add his voice to those calling for peace to be restored in Eastern Europe. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he pleads for a complete stop to the war currently happening in Ukraine, and he doesn’t mind repeating it on a daily basis till he is heard.

    Mourinho added that he is very interested in politics, even if he prefers to keep that away from the public.

    His words, “We need to stop [the war in Ukraine] and all the others. Stop it.”

    “If I have to repeat this every day I will do it. Stop the war.”

    “I won’t talk about politics. I’m very interested in politics, but I don’t talk in public about it.”

    “But I can say, I can shout every day, stop the war. Always. Stop every war.”

