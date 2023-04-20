Stop Ignoring The Warning Signs In Relationships Before Marriage – Soso Soberekon

Popular music executive, Soso Soberekon has come out to highlight the dangers of entering into marriage with an abusive partner. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that the man who beats a woman during courtship is likely to escalate and become worse when they finally get married.

Soso added that it is rather unfortunate that some women ignore warning signs and end up with an abusive man because of the things they enjoy in the relationship.

His words, “A man who beats you in a relationship can kill you in marriage. But penis,sharwama, catfish pepper soup,Nkwobi & Goodies will not let you have sense.”

