Stop Mocking Men Of God – Oyedepo

Senior Pastor of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo has come out to warn Christians to deviate from criticizing clergymen. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the attitude of mocking men of God actually attracts dangerous punishment from God such as leprosy, so Nigerians should avoid it.

Oyedepo added that many critics of his ministry must have been victims of the warning because his warnings are based on spiritual insights.

His words, “Beware of speaking hurt against the Ministry you claim to be part of advancing, it’s a risk. Beware of speaking hurt against a Prophet you claim to believe. It is dangerous. It can make a man leprous. It is dangerous. We don’t have the data of how many victims may have come from this warning, but I know quite some would have been victims.”

WOW.