Stop Quitting Your Marriage To Destroy Other People’s Homes – Ebere Uche

Nollywood actress, Ebere Uche has come out to address divorcees and those seperated from their partners. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, the truth is that people shouldn’t come out of their marriages to scatter other people’s homes because that would be totally unfair.

Ebere added that women who can’t stay in their marriages should stay single, build themselves and their kids.

Her words, “Women we can do better

Don’t come out of your own marriage to go and scatter other people’s peaceful homes

Stay in your marriage, if you can’t, then stay single, build yourself and your kids

It’s a woman that holds her home, it’s a woman that scatters her home

Choose wisely

Love and light.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.