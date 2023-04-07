Stop Saying I Am Jealous Of Korra Obidi – Justin Dean

Justin Dean has come out to reject claims that his ex-wife, Korra Obidi’s new house is a mansion. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he went online to search for the difference between a condo and a mansion, and since the latter has more rooms and sits on more square feet, Korra’s new apartment is not a mansion.

Dean added that his own house is actually close to being a mansion, so people should stop saying he is jealous of Korra for buying a house.

His words, “A condo is one-fifth of a mansion. My home is three thousand square feet that means I’m two thousand square feet short of a mansion. But if you add in my unit and the unit below, that’s six thousand square feet. So, I technically live in a mansion or half of one. If you put both of these together, my home is considered a mansion.”

WOW.