    Stop Sharing Your Live Location On Social Media – Funnybone

    Popular comedian, Funnybone has come out to suggest that lounges and restaurants in Lagos state should outrightly ban the use of phones or restrict the way customers use them while in their premises. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, everyone should learn to stop sharing their live location on social media, as that is the reason AKA was killed at the restaurant he visited with some friends.

    He added that people should also be respectful enough to exclude others from any video they take in public spaces and decide to share online.

    Her words,

