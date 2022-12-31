Stop Telling Me Your Children Are My Children – Weird MC

Popular singer, Weird MC has come out to issue a warning to people who come around to blackmail her with claims of her being stingy when she refuses to give them money after giving birth to many kids. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, people must know that family planning is important and condoms are also available all across the country to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

She added that people should stop telling her their children are also her children.

Her words, “Pls if u decide to be irresponsible and u keep giving birth to children pls don’t come and blackmail me later that I’m stingy when I refuse to give u money. Family Planning is impt ..condoms are available. Stop telling me THEY ARE YOUR CHILDREN MA nooo they are not.”

WOW.