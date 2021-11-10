Super Eagles Players Are Fit Ahead Of Match Vs Liberia – Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has come out to say that the team is in good shape ahead of the match vs Liberia. He recently revealed that everyone is fit ahead of the clash vs Peter Butler’s side.

According to him, the team had a seamless training session today even if some players still played at their clubs 2 days ago.

Rohr added that he and his assistants will need to be careful with the players who haven’t had enough rest between matches.

His words, “We had 21 players, two goalkeepers and we are still missing three players who will come tomorrow, but it was a good training session.”

“We already started in the hotel this morning to recover and this afternoon, we trained at 5 pm – which is the time of the match on Saturday.”

“We had a good [training] with the players, some of them played two days ago before travelling, so we have to be careful because of injuries, but everything went well.”

“My players are in good shape and there were some good goals [during training].”

“The week is starting well which is good and we have a wonderful condition here in Morocco to train.”

“I hope that by tomorrow [Wednesday] everyone will be here.”