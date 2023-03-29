Suspend Wike over anti-party activities – Umar Sani tells PDP

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain Umar Sani, has advised that the opposition party suspends Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, over anti-party activities during the just concluded general elections.

Sani, a former special adviser on media to former Vice President Namadi Sambo, disclosed this on Thursday in an Arise Television interview monitored by the media.

According to him, Wike should be treated like the former Governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Pius Anyim and others suspended by the party last week.

He explained that Wike, the pioneer of G5 Governors, is a bigger problem for the party.

He asked: “Who is more anti-party than Governor Nyesom Wike, a person who insults the party’s Chairman, presidential candidate daily?”

Post-election crisis has continued to rock the PDP, which led to the removal of the party’s chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu.