Suspension: I’m disappointed in PDP’s NWC action – Ex-SGF Anyim

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Pius Anyim, on Friday, said he is disappointed in the action of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

InfoStride News recalls that Anyim, who is a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, BOT, and three other prominent stakeholders of the party, were suspended for alleged anti-party activity.

Anyim, a former Senate President, made this known in a statement, signed and forwarded to the media on Friday, in which he described the suspension as a display of innate cowardice by the party’s NWC.

The former PDP presidential aspirant, further noted that the NWC should be blamed for the party’s poor performance in the just-concluded presidential and National Assembly elections, as well as the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

According to him: “It smacks of arrogance for the NWC to put up a bold face instead of showing remorse and being sober for leading the party to such a colossal loss in the 2023 general elections, thereby dashing the hopes and expectations of party members and indeed Nigerians.

“It is clear that arising from the leadership style of the NWC, many members, intentionally and proudly, worked against the party including members of the NWC. Therefore, it is a display of innate cowardice for NWC to choose soft targets to suspend and fear those that daily demonise them,” he said.

He further blamed the National Working Committee of being in a hurry to suspend prominent stakeholders of the party without recourse to fair hearing, and, therefore, said that such action is null and void.

Anyim, noted that the party’s leadership, led by Mr. Iyorchia Ayu, imposed a governorship candidate, Mr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, on the party members in Ebonyi State.

“In the case of Ebonyi State, the NWC imposed a candidate from the sitting governor’s zone, contrary to the zoning formula in the state. Every effort to let the NWC see reason fell on deaf ears,” he stated.

Anyim said that he is proud to have supported the APC gubernatorial candidate in Ebonyi State to win the election, “because that conforms to the equitable formula in Ebonyi State.”

He called on the leadership of PDP, to reverse the suspension for the interest of the party.