Suspension of Okupe: Oppositions have infiltrated our party – LP

The national leadership of the Labour Party has raised the alarm alleging that their party structures at both state and federal levels have been infiltrated by opposition parties.

Labour Party National Secretary, Mr Umar-Farouk Ibrahim stated this while reacting to the suspension of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Director-General, Doyin Okupe, during a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

Recall that the Ogun State chapter of the party had on Thursday, suspended Okupe and 10 other party members for various offences.

However, Ibrahim who declared the suspension null and void accused opposition parties of orchestrating the crisis in the Ogun chapter of the party.

He said: “We are not also unaware of attempts by our oppositions; some political parties have infiltrated the party structure at all levels.

“This is because it is now becoming obvious that the chances of the Labour Party to emerge victorious in the forthcoming election is becoming brighter day by day.”