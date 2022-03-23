Switching Clubs Might Be A Bad Decision For Mbappe – Noel Le Graet

Kylian Mbappe has a better chance of winning the Ballon d’Or if he stays at Paris Saint-Germain, French Football Federation president, Noel Le Graet has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, having one of the best players in world football is great for the French league, and changing environment might not work out well for the Frenchman if he leaves.

Noel added that he doesn’t believe the Spanish league is superior to the Ligue 1 right now.

His words, “I want Kylian to stay in Paris,”

“For French football, it’s better to have one of the best players in the world, if not the best, in this league. He has more chances of winning the Ballon d’Or at PSG than if he leaves.”

“When you change club, you always have to get used to a new environment. PSG are going through a poor patch, but they are still a great club.”

“Is the Spanish league superior to ours? I’m not convinced. It will be a personal choice on his part. But as a president of the FFF, I prefer that he stays in France.”