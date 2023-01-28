S*x Is So Gross – Amber Rose

Popular celebrity, Amber Rose has come out to say that she has no intentions of dating in the future. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she wants to be single for the rest of her life and does not plan to have intimacy with any man ever again.

Amber Rose added that she just no longer wants to share her house or my life with anyone.

Her words, “Dating is worse than ever. Men are pretty disgusting out here. They’re f***ing gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life.”

“I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids.”

“I don’t want to have sex … It’s so gross. I don’t want it. I’m very happy to not be in my bed with anyone.”

WOW.