S*x Should Be Natural, Not Mysterious – Bukola Ikuomola

Nollywood actress, Bukola Ikuomola has come out to say that people should stop attaching so much mystery to s*x. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there are a lot of people benefitting in a healthy way from the s*x products that she sells, and she sees nothing wrong with it because s*x is completely natural.

Bukola, however, added that she will never accept unethical roles in Nollywood movies because she always wants to promote what is good for society.

His words, “First, I would like to say that sex is natural, and there shouldn’t be so much mystery around it. There are many people who are benefiting in a healthy way from the sex products that I sell. Sexuality is an important part of a person’s wellbeing.

I am proud of my acting skills, and everybody knows how good I am in all the different roles I have played in movies and skits. I believe in principles, and I will always avoid any unethical role. It is important not to compromise on decent conduct. Rather, we should all strive to promote what is good for society.”

On love, “I always try to caution myself when it comes to falling in love. I know that it is natural, and when it hits one, one can lose control. So, I am always very careful about forming relationships, because I have been disappointed many times.”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.