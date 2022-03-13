SystemSpecs seeks partnership for sustainable ICT sector

Technology firm, SystemSpecs, has emphasized the importance of collaboration in the sustenance of the information, communication and technology (ICT) sector.

Executive Director, SystemSpecs, Deremi Atanda, who said this, disclosed that Nigeria needs to harness emerging opportunities through productive collaborations at various levels.

Atanda spoke as a panelist during a recent webinar organised by the Telecommunications and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG), themed ‘Collaborations for a Resilient ICT Sector.’

Atanda reiterated strategy, planning and actions as key areas to drive collaborations that would work while highlighting that awareness plays an integral part in this campaign.

He suggested some steps, including the embedding of sustainability in the training curriculum at various levels, a handbook that captures the history of ICT in Nigeria and documentation of top 100 ICT projects created by Nigerians in Nigeria or diaspora.

Citing the situation in which 50 to 60 per cent of Federal Government workers were asked to work from home at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Atanda described the use of technology as the new normal.

He also noted that the firm supported government at both federal and state levels with computers and broadband connectivity in order to keep functioning optimally while employees worked remotely.

According to him, in telecommunications and technology, as in any other sector, partnerships between the government, the commercial sector, and civil society, are required for sustainable development.

The TTSWG webinar brought together an array of sector stakeholders to chart pathways for an inclusive and sustainable ICT sector at the national, state, and local levels.

During the webinar, there were discussions with leading sector experts, focusing on the need for partnerships between key stakeholder groups to address the stumbling blocks to sustainable development within the booming ICT sector.