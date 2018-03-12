Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags South-East Nigeria

Tag: South-East Nigeria

Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu

Abia Governor Ikpeazu lauds Security Personnels in the State

Alaba Rotimi -
0
Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu (in white) and Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (in navy blue)

Abia Governor Ikeapzu celebrates Rivers counterpart Wike at 50

Alaba Rotimi -
0
Child infected with Monkey Pox Virus

Imo is in God’s hands, Monkey Pox Virus will never come...

Alaba Rotimi -
0
Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Governor Ugwuanyi orders Accountant-General to pay Workers first

Alaba Rotimi -
0
Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu flags off Model School Building Projects across the state

Governor Ikpeazu flags off 4 Model Schools, 132 Class Room Blocks...

Alaba Rotimi -
0
Owerri Main Market

Urban Renewal Program: Imperatives Of Relocating Owerri Main Market

Alaba Rotimi -
0
Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu

Abia’s 26th Anniversary: Governor Ikpeazu dedicates it to Late Bob Ogbuagu

Alaba Rotimi -
0
Former Nigerian ambassador to the United States, Professor George A. Obiozor

Abia State under Dr Ikpeazu’s Leadership Increasingly Emerging as a Dynamic...

Alaba Rotimi -
0
Picture of the Final Arrival of Equipment and Materials for the Completion of Enyimba FC Stadium

Rehabilitation of Enyimba FC Stadium sets for Completion

Alaba Rotimi -
0
Power Grid

Governor Ikpeazu commissions Project to connect ABSU to the National Power...

Alaba Rotimi -
0
12Page 1 of 2

RECENT ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

30,068FansLike
124FollowersFollow
1,539FollowersFollow
17,474FollowersFollow
430SubscribersSubscribe

RANDOM POSTS

The InfoStride
The InfoStride delivers the latest breaking news covering politics, celebrity, sports, business, social media, entertainment, technology, press releases etc.
Contact us: editor@theinfostride.com

EVEN MORE NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Since 2009, Mediacenx International. All Rights Reserved