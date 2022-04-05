Tammy Abraham Can Be Arsenal’s New Emmanuel Adebayor – Petit

Roma striker, Tammy Abraham would be the perfect signing for Arsenal, former Gunners midfielder, Emmanuel Petit has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he feels Abraham might still be open to a return to the Premier League despite his success under Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital, so Arsenal should try to take advantage.

Petit added that Abraham reminds him of Emmanuel Adebayor with his physical presence in the penalty area.

His words, “Abraham reminds me of Emmanuel Adebayor, his physical presence in the penalty area.”

“Abraham’s reaction when he arrived at Roma has been brilliant because he’s scored 15 [league] goals and has so many assists, so he’s enjoying his football there.”

“He went to Italy with the feeling of revenge for what happened at Chelsea. He’s not stupid, he will see what’s going on with the strikers at Chelsea with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, they’re struggling. So maybe he’s thinking, ‘it would have been worse for me if I had stayed at Chelsea’. He made the right decision and he’s having a great season with Roma.”

“I’m pretty sure he wants to come back to England and he would fit perfectly at Arsenal because he’s a different player to Alexandre Lacazette with a different style, different physique and he’s a goalscorer. Even at Chelsea he was scoring goals, not as many as he wanted, but he’s 24 years old so he still has a lot to learn.”