Taraba APC expels former guber aspirant, Senator-elect

The wrangling in the Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has again taken a different dimension as a former guber aspirant of the party, Chief David Sabo Kente has been expelled.

The State APC also called on the National Executive Committee of the party to immediately expel the Senator-elect for Taraba south, Jimkuta David.

Kente, who was a former member of the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) and the former chairman Board of Trustee of the Northeast Development Education Empowerment Fund, was accused of anti-party activities.

The party’s state chairman, Barrister Ibrahim El-Sudi, who announced the expulsion on Tuesday, via a press statement, issued out to pressmen in Jalingo, the state capital, said “for the avoidance of doubt, Chief David Sabo Kente stands expelled from the APC.”

He told Kante, to as a matter of urgency, desist from “parading himself as a member of the party henceforth”.

He said, “you will recall that sometimes in July 2022, the executive members of APC Kente Ward of Wukari Local Government Area wrote the Chairman of APC Wukari LGA calling for the expulsion of Chief David Sabo Kente over series of allegations and offences against the party as enshrined in the party’s constitution 2022, as amended.”

Despite several invitations, by APC Wukari local government council for him to defend himself on the allegations levelled against him, Kente, according to El-Sudi “refused to honour their invitations and abused them instead.”

“Having investigated and confirmed that all constitutional procedures of fair hearing and disciplinary steps have been satisfactorily followed by both the Ward and Local Government level of the party in Kente and Wukari Local Government, the only option left for the party is to expel him,” he said.

He said the State working Committee “exercised its powers under Article 13.9 iv of the party’s constitution to ratify the decision of the APC Wukari Local Government Area.”