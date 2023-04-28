Taraba APC faction wants party chairman arrested for impersonation

A faction of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba State, has called on security operatives to urgently arrest the party chairman, Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi.

They have also asked the national leadership of the party to call El-Sudi to order before he creates irreparable confusion in the party.

The faction made the call on Friday while reacting to the purported expulsion of a party member, David Sabo Kente and the Senator-elect for Taraba south, Jimkuta David, said El-Sudi has on February 2023 been removed as the party chairman and has no legal backing to expel or suspend any member of the party.

Led by its Acting Chairman, James Amadu, the group described El-Sudi’s action as an ”act of desperation from a drowning man who is acting the script of his paymasters, desperately trying to retain relevance in the system after plunging the party to a colossal loss in the last election”.

They argued that El-Sudi has no legal power to suspend or expel any member of the party and called for his arrest over alleged impersonation.

Adding that “you may wish to know that on February 10, 2023, El-Sudi was legally removed from office by a two/third majority of the state working committee of the party through a vote of no confidence.”

The group also expressed sadness at the alleged failure of El-Sudi to deliver his polling unit and his local government council to APC in the just concluded general election.

They urged him to immediately desist from parading himself as the party chairman in Taraba.