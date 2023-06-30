Taraba PDP to receive returnees, others

The Taraba State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced its readiness to accept defectors, including returnees, into the party.

Making the announcement on Thursday in Jalingo, the state capital, the party’s state chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa, said, “very soon, our great party will start receiving decamped members from other registered political parties here in Taraba State.”

Bawa, who claimed that many people have signified their interest to return to the party, said, “it will also interest you to know that some of them are not decampees, but returnees.”

He said the party remains resolute and committed to producing leaders that will move the state forward, adding that “we are always ready to receive anybody who wants to join us in the course”.

The chairman, who applauded the people of the state for coming out en-mass to vote for the party in the 2023 general elections, assured them of the determination of the state governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, to herald the much desired dividends of democracy to their doorsteps irrespective of their political parties, religious and tribal differences.