Taraba: Three APC guber aspirants to boycott rerun primary

There seems to be no end to the crisis rocking the Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC.

This became evident on Thursday following the decision of some of the party’s governorship aspirants to boycott the party’s rerun primary slated for tomorrow.

Aspirants, which our correspondent noticed to have signified their interests to boycott the exercise, are Chief David Sabo Kente, the incumbent Senator representing Taraba Central, Engineer Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf and Senator Anthony Manzo.

Stressing that “we will not participate in any inter-house social gathering tomorrow in Jalingo, the time we could participate in any primary election has elapsed.”

Citing the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, which had earlier ordered for a fresh primary election, the refusal of the party to adhere to the trial judge directive, they said necessitated their actions.

Recall that the Supreme Court, recently upheld the ruling of the Federal High Court Jalingo, the situation which led to the nullification of the emergence of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, as the party’s governorship candidate.

The aggrieved aspirants, who vowed to distance themselves from the exercise, unanimously agreed that “for now, any primary election conducted by APC in Taraba state is illegal”.

Wondering why the party is treading such paths, when the Supreme Court that nullified the primary has not ordered for a fresh governorship primary election, they said “there is no need for us to partake in such a jamboree.”

Envisaging that the exercise would be a waste of resources, waste of time and also waste of energy, the probability of the exercise starting peacefully and ending peacefully, they said “is zero.”

Hundreds of hefty armed security operatives, majority of whom are made up of soldiers, at the time of filing this report, were observed to have been keeping vigil in strategic areas of Jalingo, the state capital.