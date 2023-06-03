Taylor Swift Now 2nd Richest Self-Made Woman In Music

Popular singer, Taylor Swift has surpassed her colleagues, Beyonce and Madonna to become the 2nd richest self-made woman in music. Swift now has an estimated net worth of $740 million, according to a list Forbes published recently.

Taylor has surpassed Madonna, who reportedly has a net worth of $580 million, as well as Beyoncé at $540 million.

Swift currently occupies the No. 34 spot overall on the “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” list, including No. 13 Oprah Winfrey ($2.5 billion), and No. 1 seed Diane Hendricks ($15 billion) of ABC Supply, the largest wholesale distributor of roofing materials in the US.

WOW.