Tekashi 6ix9ine Banned From Luxury Apartment In Miami

Popular rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been banned from a luxury apartment in Miami. This is coming after one of his bodyguards allegedly got careless with a high-powered firearm, and fans have been reacting.

According to TMZ, the rapper usually stays in one of the properties owned by SLS Lux Property and rented by Nelk Boys member SteveWillDoIt, and a recent letter sent to Steve from attorneys of the condo association revealed that Tekashi’s bodyguards showed up at the end of October openly carrying assault weapons.

The letter added that one of Tekashi‘s guards also casually left his assault weapon unattended on his bag and walked away from it briefly to talk with others.

