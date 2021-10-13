Tekena Ovuru emerges winner of the Princewills Trust Help the Hard Worker

A poultry farmer, Tekena Ovuru, has emerged winner of the monthly Princewills Trust Help the Hard Worker competition. The monthly competition is put together by the hard-working team of the Princewills Trust.

A Rivers State-based poultry farmer, Tekena Ovuru emerged the winner of the September 2021 edition, beating both Collins Moore and Kingsley Peterside to win the N100,000 cash prize.

A statement from Princewills Trust quoted Prince Tonye Princewill, who presented the cash award on behalf of his Trust, as saying the aim of the Trust was simply to encourage hard workers and move away from the mindset of entitlement. He called on the winner to make judicious use of the money and “give others like him the inspiration to do well, work hard and upgrade their business too.”

The “Help the Hard worker” monthly competition is organised by a non-governmental organisation, The Princewill’s Trust for entrepreneurs, youths and Rivers state residents engaged in micro-business ventures and all forms of hard work in Rivers State.

The winner in his reaction to his victory said “I got to know about Princewill’s trust on Facebook. I’m a poultry farmer, the name of my farm is Ovuru and sons farms, I’m into broiler chicken. I’m a graduate of Petrochemical Technology from UniPort, I also have a car which I use for bolt. I saw 100k as the prize on Facebook. I know Prince Tonye Princewill very much. I know he’s into movies; his recent movie I think is 76. I’m so happy, I would like to meet him personally to say thank you very much for giving me another boost to my business. With this 100k, I can use it to buy two cartons of chicken and at least 7 bags of Ultima feeds for broilers.” Tekena Ovuru stated.