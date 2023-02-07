Tems Deserves Praise For Reaching New Heights Of Recognition – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has come out to congratulate Afrobeat crooner, Tems for putting Nigeria in the spotlight. This is coming after she won the “Best Melodic Rap Performance” category in the 2023 Grammy awards, and fans have been reacting.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Tems deserves to be celebrated for reaching new heights of recognition in the Afrobeats space, and for showcasing her talent to the world.

Buhari added that all the Nigerian nominees for this year’s Grammy, including Burna Boy, are applauded for pursuing their passion with vigour and continuously reinventing global entertainment.

It read, “President Muhammadu Buhari joins fans and lovers of Nigerian music all over the world in celebrating new heights of recognition and appreciation as Afrobeat crooner, Tems, wins “Best Melodic Rap Performance” category at the Grammy Award.”

“President Buhari extols Tems, Temilade Openiyi, for showcasing her talent to the world, with dedication and hard work, which, again, has placed Nigeria in the spotlight for excellence

“The President lauds all Nigerian nominees for this year’s Grammy, including Burna Boy, for pursuing their passion with vigour and continuously reinventing global entertainment, with creativity.

“President Buhari thanks the creative industry, particularly managers, producers, and directors, for encouraging talents, like Tems, who have taken Nigeria’s culture and tourism to the world, further displaying the resourcefulness and potential of a great nation.”