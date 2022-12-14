The Average Nigerian Mentality Frowns At Men Who Are Loyal To Their Women – Austin Faani

Chacha Eke-Faani’s husband, Austin Faani has come out to say that the effect of a bitter divorce from a loved one and staying in a toxic relationship can kill faster than cancer. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the average Nigerian mentality frowns at men who are loyal to their women, and also at women loyal to their men, which is very sad.

Austin added that if a man doesn’t love a woman, he should never tell her he does, and if he loves her genuinely, he should never stop loving her.

His words, “The average Nigerian mentality frowns at men who are loyal to their women and also at women loyal to their men (sad), and this plague is dominant in the woman folk, especially the sad single ones, or the ones that had a bitter divorce or the now adults who were raised by sad parent/s.”

“People underestimate the effect of a bitter divorce from a loved one (most times you wish you stayed back and fought).”

“The effects of continuing to stay in a toxic relationship (You will always wish you can summon courage and get out!). This two alone can kill faster than cancer.”

“If you don’t love a woman, never tell her you do, if you do, never stop loving her, love her in her good days and love her more in her worst days. And women do so unto your partner. Shalom.”