The Blood Of Innocent Ukraine Victims Won’t Stop Crying To The Heavens – Pope Francis

Popular spiritual figure, Pope Francis has come out to slam the atrocities and ever more horrendous cruelties committed by Russian forces in Ukraine. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he feels deeply sad seeing the atrocities perpetrated against defenceless civilians, and he is sure that the blood of the victims is currently crying out to heaven and begging for mercy.

Pope Francis added that he has seen Ukraine children flee their country in order to arrive in a safe land, and that is the fruit of war.

His words, “The recent news about the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, instead attests to new atrocities, such as the Bucha massacre.”

“Ever more horrendous cruelties, also perpetrated against defenceless civilians, women and children. These are victims whose innocent blood cries out to heaven and begs for mercy.”

“These children had to flee in order to arrive in a safe land. This is the fruit of war. Let’s not forget them and let’s not forget the Ukrainian people.”

