The Current Generation Will Not Endure Bad Marriages – Harri Obi

Popular media personality, Harri Obi has come out to say that the new generation won’t endure bad marriages. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is very obvious that the current generation did not inherit the silence of our fathers, so he expects men and women to keep marrying and remarrying till they find the right partner.

His words, “We did not inherit the silence of our fathers. We will marry and remarry as many times as we like.”

