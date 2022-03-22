The Current Price Of Egg In Nigeria Is Depressing – Deji Adeyanju

Pope activist, Deji Adeyanju has come out to react to the increasing cost of eggs across Nigeria. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, an egg in Nigeria now cost N80 as against N20 during the previous administration, and this is a complete shame.

Deji added that he is tired of leaders who get into power just to add to the headache citizens are already facing.

His words, “1 egg is now N100. If you are very lucky, N80.”

“Under corruption, it was N20.

“This Integrity is giving citizens headache.”

WOW.